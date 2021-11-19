The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed Cole Finegan without objection to be the top federal prosecutor in Colorado.
Finegan is a former Denver City Attorney and chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. Currently a managing partner at the international law firm Hogan Lovells, he was one of three candidates who Hickenlooper and Colorado's other U.S. senator, Michael Bennet, recommended in February.
“I’ve known Cole for over 15 years, and I can say with total confidence that Colorado and the country will benefit enormously from his experience," Bennet said following Finegan's confirmation.
Finegan will succeed Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Kirsh, who took over the office after President Donald Trump's appointee, Jason R. Dunn, resigned earlier this year.
The U.S. Attorney's Office is located in Denver, with additional offices in Grand Junction and Durango. It has five divisions, and its criminal division includes narcotics, violent crime and immigration, cybercrime and national security, and economic sections.
