Ten years after he murdered 12 people and wounded many others at an Aurora movie theater, the man convicted of the massacre remains 1,600 miles away from Colorado, incarcerated at a federal prison in Allenwood, Pa.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed the convicted murderer is still at the Allenwood facility, news that was first revealed in September 2017, two years after a jury reached its guilty verdict. The Colorado Department of Corrections at the time acknowledged it sought to place the shooter in a federal facility that could provide "appropriate security."
Prior to the disclosure, victims filed complaints about the state's lack of transparency about the defendant's location.
The Arapahoe County jury trial spanned more than two months in 2015, after which jurors found the defendant guilty of 24 murder counts and 140 counts of attempted murder. The judge presiding over the trial, Carlos A. Samour Jr., is now a member of the Colorado Supreme Court.
Gov. John Hickenlooper, in appointing Samour in 2018, alluded to Samour's time on the case, praising him for handling "some of Colorado’s highest profile cases in recent history."
