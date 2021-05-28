To secure a drunk driving conviction, Arapahoe County prosecutors relied on a misleading, redacted video, which the trial court judge improperly used to create leverage over the defendant, the Court of Appeals decided on Thursday in overturning the conviction.
A three-judge appellate panel decided it was improper for the trial court to force the defendant to choose between showing the altered body-worn camera video of his arrest to the jury, or showing the whole thing while also telling jurors about his past convictions. The Court of Appeals cited the Colorado Rule of Evidence that guards against misleading impressions from selective evidence.
The prosecution “not only injected that misleading impression into the case, they extensively relied on it to secure a conviction,” wrote Judge Ted C. Tow III in the panel’s opinion.
Through a spokesperson, 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which originally prosecuted the case, declined to comment on the decision or on the office's practice of redacting video evidence.
In April 2016, a motorist called police after he noticed a pickup truck driving erratically and violating traffic laws. When an Aurora officer found the truck, it was stopped in a parking lot after hitting a concrete road median. Charles Joseph McLaughlin was getting in and out of the vehicle and the officer noted McLaughlin’s scent of alcohol, bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and imbalance, according to court records.
After failing a roadside sobriety test, the officer arrested McLaughlin, and prosecutors charged him with felony driving under the influence, reckless driving and unlawful lane change. McLaughlin argued at trial that prosecutors had not proven he was the driver, but a jury ultimately found him guilty. He received a six-year prison sentence.
McLaughlin appealed, contending the government altered the Aurora officer’s body-worn camera footage to redact certain statements McLaughlin made — namely, his references to an unnamed woman who was reportedly driving the truck.
In the unmodified video, the officer asked McLaughlin what happened to the truck, and McLaughlin responded, “She, uh, split.” The officer then asked why McLaughlin pulled into the parking lot.
“I didn’t,” McLaughlin answered. Later, he stated that he “didn’t drive anything. I’m sitting here trying to figure out what’s going on because when she walked away and over there….”
The prosecution argued at trial that if the jury could hear McLaughlin’s statements about the woman, they could also hear about McLaughlin’s prior criminal history. The district court judge agreed, and the defense consequently dropped its request to present an unreacted video.
Tow, writing for the appeals panel, decided the district court was wrong to place such a condition on the admission of the unredacted body-worn camera video.
“As recorded, the video evidence would leave a jury with the impression that McLaughlin claimed someone else drove the truck to the parking lot; as redacted, it left the jury with the impression that McLaughlin had no explanation for how the truck got there,” he explained.
The panel found the mishandling of the video likely harmed McLaughlin, given that prosecutors effectively suppressed his statements and represented to the jury a skewed version of McLaughlin’s arrest.
“In closing argument, the People repeatedly emphasized that McLaughlin had no explanation for how his vehicle had arrived at the scene,” Tow wrote. “In fact, on multiple occasions, the People cited directly to the most misleading portions of the redacted video. In particular, one slide of the People’s PowerPoint presentation shown to the jury during closing argument, captioned ‘Defendant’s Statements,’ displayed just two statements from the redacted video: [the officer’s] question, ‘How did it get there?’ followed by McLaughlin’s incomplete answer, ‘It just did.’ ”
The court ordered a new trial. The case is People v. McLaughlin.
