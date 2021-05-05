In an unusually brief oral argument before the Colorado Supreme Court, both the attorney general’s office and the defense agreed: trial courts still have the authority to return unlawfully-seized property to criminal defendants for weeks beyond when prosecutors drop charges.
The parties appeared before the justices on Wednesday in opposition to a Court of Appeals ruling last year, which found a Denver judge lost the ability to return firearms and ammunition to a defendant at the instant the prosecutors dismissed the charges against him.
“If the state still has the defendant’s stuff, there is more for the court to do,” argued Mark Evans, the attorney for Mark A. Strepka, to the justices.
Police performed a traffic stop on Strepka in January 2015 and confiscated drugs, ammunition and two firearms. Strepka was a convicted felon and barred from possessing a weapon, and prosecutors charged him accordingly. But a Denver District Court judge agreed with Strepka’s motion to suppress evidence of the drugs and guns after the defense argued police lacked reasonable suspicion to investigate beyond the initial traffic stop.
Subsequently, the district attorney’s office dismissed the charges.
In 2019, Colorado law enforcement agencies reported seizing more than $25 million in property, mostly in the form of currency. Under the Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure, a person may file a motion in the district court to seek the return of property that police confiscated without a warrant or probable cause. A defendant must make the request before or during the trial. But in Strepka’s case, there was no trial.
“When a trial court determines that police unlawfully seized a person’s property, and the prosecution drops all charges against that person, what happens to the property? Common sense and common decency demand that it be returned,” wrote Evans, a deputy state public defender, in his brief to the Supreme Court.
Twenty-one days after dismissal, Strepka moved for the return of his revolver, rifle, ammunition and gun case, or to be compensated for their value. He also would have accepted the objects’ release to a third party, which prosecutors opposed.
Then-Judge Ann B. Frick permitted Strepka to take possession of the ammunition and gun case, but not the guns he was prohibited from possessing. However, while Strepka’s appeal was pending, a three-judge panel on the Court of Appeals decided trial courts lose the jurisdiction to take action on a defendant’s property when a sentence is imposed, there is an acquittal or prosecutors dismiss charges.
Applying that ruling to Strepka’s circumstances, the three-member panel hearing his appeal agreed that Frick had no jurisdiction to dispose of Strepka’s property.
Strepka “is not left without a remedy — he may file a separate civil action against the government,” noted Judge Elizabeth L. Harris in the panel’s opinion.
In turn, Strepka argued to the Supreme Court that forcing someone to sue the state for the return of their unlawfully-seized property was an unnecessary hurdle.
“In other words, because the State could not prove a criminal act, the court was powerless to rectify an illegal seizure,” Evans wrote.
The attorney general’s office also believed the Court of Appeals decided the case wrongly.
“In the vast majority of cases, any non-contraband property that is seized in connection with a criminal case is returned to its owner once it is no longer needed, without any intervention by the judicial system,” wrote Senior Assistant Attorney General Brock J. Swanson. “The People agree with the defendant that, under that provision and the circumstances of this case, the district court had jurisdiction to address his motion for return of property in this criminal case.”
The two sides differed, though, in the length of time after the dismissal during which the trial court may act. The government was satisfied with 49 days, which is the window allowed for an appeal, while Strepka favored a longer timeframe, which Swanson objected to as “perpetual jurisdiction.”
Some members of the Supreme Court indicated at oral arguments they were disinclined to say precisely how much time a trial court has to entertain return-of-property requests, in favor of narrowly ruling on the parties' area of agreement.
“I care about judicial restraint here,” said Justice Richard L. Gabriel. “It may be that it would be helpful [to set a timeline], but when we don’t have to, why should we?”
Evans responded that his client would be satisfied if the Court simply ruled the 49-day appeal window applies to his request. However, “I could envision circumstances in other cases where that would work an injustice."
Evans added, “It is certainly possible that somebody might not even know the government had taken their property until a couple months out from when the case has been dismissed. And that person should not have to file a separate civil lawsuit when there’s a rule expressly allowing them to do so and to get their property back.”
The case is Strepka v. People.
