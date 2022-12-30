The federal appeals court based in Denver has found Cherry Creek School District did not breach its legal obligation to provide special education services to a mentally-troubled teenager, despite waiting until the student threatened to "shoot up" his school before concluding he had a serious emotional disability.
The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) ensures children with disabilities have a free, appropriate public education with services that will meet their needs. The law also includes a "child find" obligation for school districts to identify and evaluate children with disabilities who may require a special education.
A former student of Cherokee Trail High School, identified as D.T., alleged the district did not satisfy its child find duty by delaying an evaluation of D.T. while his grades plummeted, he attempted suicide and he underwent a psychiatric hospitalization.
Instead, it was only after he threatened to "shoot up the school" — which he characterized as a "joke" — that Cherry Creek finally instituted special education services.
But last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit found no fault with the school district's actions. The regulations for determining if a child has a serious emotional disability, as D.T. did, require the disability to manifest itself pervasively in the school. The shooting threat was the first time D.T.'s emotional problems boiled over into his school environment.
"Until D.T.’s shooting threat, in-school manifestation of his emotional dysfunction was scant," wrote Senior Judge Michael R. Murphy in the court's Dec. 20 opinion. "The incidents he uses to illustrate that the district violated its child find duty predominantly stem from at-home conduct."
D.T. and the school district largely agreed on the sequence of events during D.T.'s enrollment in Cherry Creek between 2015 and 2017. It was the school district's obligation under IDEA, and the precise triggering event for that obligation, which was in dispute.
D.T.'s family moved from Florida to Arapahoe County prior to the 2015-2016 school year. As a freshman at Cherokee Trail, D.T. struggled at the large school and had difficulty making friends. Nevertheless, he finished his first year with higher than a B grade point average.
During his sophomore year, 2016-2017, D.T.'s grades declined. Possible explanations included D.T.'s enrollment in more rigorous honors courses, as well as drug use. In April 2017, D.T.'s mother emailed several school employees to say she was concerned about D.T.'s wellbeing. She also disclosed D.T. had reportedly considered killing himself by walking into traffic.
"He needs encouragement. I don't know what to do," she wrote. "Please see if you all can speak to him. He is probably going to ignore it all, but I am not sure who else to turn to."
A school district psychologist conducted a suicide risk assessment for D.T. and referred D.T. to a crisis clinic and other resources. D.T.'s mother subsequently told the psychologist her son was "doing fine by just speaking to you. He seemed to have turned around."
In the fall of 2017, D.T.'s junior year, D.T.'s mother emailed a school counselor to again raise concerns about D.T.'s behavior at home. D.T. told the counselor he was stressed and felt disengaged at home. Days later, following an argument with his parents, D.T. checked himself into a hospital for psychiatric treatment, where he stayed for multiple days.
The district psychologist met with D.T. and his mother to form a "re-entry plan," and the psychologist referred D.T. to a teacher who could help with D.T.'s organizational skills. D.T.'s mother later emailed to say her son was taking depression medication, after he was diagnosed with anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder.
Then, on Nov. 10, D.T.'s friend reported that D.T. had threatened to shoot up his school. A threat assessment team spoke with D.T., who denied that he meant the statement to be serious. He then left school for the hospital, where he again received psychiatric treatment.
Cherry Creek expelled him from the high school and D.T. transitioned to a home-based program. At the same time, the district determined D.T. was a child with a serious emotional disability and was eligible for special education services. D.T. transferred to Denver Public Schools for the spring 2018 semester, where he remained on a special education plan and his grades improved — save for a period when he was using drugs.
D.T. and his mother filed a complaint against Cherry Creek after he graduated, alleging the district should have intervened sooner to place him in special education. Specifically, the school's child find duty under the law occurred at the time of D.T.'s suicide attempt in April 2017, or at least upon his psychiatric commitment in September, when it should have known D.T. was disabled.
An administrative law judge disagreed, finding the evidence of an emotional disability did not manifest at school, as the regulations required, until the November 2017 shooting threat. The plaintiffs appealed, but U.S. District Court Senior Judge Lewis T. Babcock also sided against them.
"This record is clear that the district was actively attempting to implement various interventions to assist plaintiff with managing his mental health both generally, and with regard to his academics," Babcock wrote in June 2021. "It was not until plaintiff’s social-emotional functioning manifested in an academic setting in November of 2017, and interfered with his ability to receive reasonable educational benefit, that the district to had reason to suspect a disability."
During oral arguments in September before a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit, the plaintiffs argued D.T. was a "child in crisis" whose mother was "repeatedly begging for help."
Cherry Creek was "indifferent for months, time and time again," said attorney Igor Raykin.
"Why couldn’t one characterize this as a situation of a kid who goes to a bigger school, he has emotional problems at home, he wants to keep doing honors courses because he wants to go to college, but he’s not doling well in those courses?" asked Chief Judge Jerome A. Holmes. "Why could this not be characterized as typical teenage angst? And I’m not diminishing that. But I’m just saying it does not correlate to a disability."
Raykin responded that the signs of D.T.'s disability were present before the shooting threat.
"What the school seems to be arguing: We will not do anything for a kid, no matter how severe that kid’s circumstances are, until that kid makes a threat," he said.
The panel, however, agreed that D.T.'s social or emotional dysfunction needed to be present in the school environment. Until the shooting threat, the focus was largely on D.T.'s at-home conduct. Further, the district had implemented some interventions, which D.T.'s mother appeared satisfied with.
"Although this court takes seriously the toll depression and anxiety take on students’ learning, we do not construe mere declining grades and social difficulty as the kind of pervasive disability IDEA contemplates for (a serious emotional disability) determination," Murphy wrote.
The case is D.T. v. Cherry Creek School District No. 5.
