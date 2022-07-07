A Cherry Creek High School student has credibly alleged school officials violated his First Amendment rights when they expelled him for an offensive social media post, the federal appeals court based in Denver decided on Wednesday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit reinstated the lawsuit of a teenager identified as C.G., largely due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from last year limiting the authority of administrators to regulate students' off-campus speech. Senior Judge Paul J. Kelly Jr., writing for the three-judge panel that heard C.G.'s appeal, called the two cases "materially similar."
"C.G.’s speech would generally receive First Amendment protection because it does not constitute a true threat, fighting words, or obscenity," he wrote in the July 6 opinion.
C.G.'s case drew substantial interest from multiple outside organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, and school board associations representing the six states included in the 10th Circuit. Even his supporters called C.G.'s anti-Semitic social media post "dumb," "offensive" and "ignorant," and the Cherry Creek School District's backers claimed it "suggested imminent violence."
While the ACLU argued against policing off-campus speech to the same degree as off-campus commentary, the school groups believed officials should retain the power to address harmful speech like C.G.'s.
"Educators have no desire to police the after-hours speech or conduct of students," wrote the school board associations for Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah in support of the district. "If, however, the posting may affect the school environment, the school has the responsibility to investigate and address the issue."
The panel returned the lawsuit to the trial court for further review of C.G.'s claims that Cherry Creek violated his right to due process under the law with its discipline, as well as whether there was a conspiracy to violate his constitutional rights. The named defendants, including the superintendent and principal of the high school, have claimed they are entitled to qualified immunity.
C.G.'s lawsuit described his outing with three friends to a thrift store in September 2019, when he was a high school junior. C.G. took a picture of the others when they found a World War II-style hat, captioning it: "Me and the boys bout to exterminate the Jews." The caption was a reference to an Internet meme, and C.G. posted it as a self-deleting Snapchat story on that Friday night.
One of C.G.'s friends saw the post and showed it to her father, who in turn called police. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office concluded no crime occurred and C.G. took down the story, apologizing for the "joke."
Over the weekend, one parent contacted school district officials to complain, and Principal Ryan T. Silva indicated he would address the incident. When C.G. arrived at school on Monday, security brought him to an administrator's office. He learned he would receive a suspension for violating district policy, which was lengthened and eventually converted to a one-year expulsion.
C.G. and his father sued the school district and multiple individual officials, claiming free speech and due process violations. In August 2020, U.S. District Court Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson agreed to dismiss the case, relying on on Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, a Vietnam War-era Supreme Court decision.
Tinker pertained to school officials' ability to regulate student expression in the classroom. The justices concluded prohibitions are justified when speech substantially interferes with the school or infringes upon the rights of other students. Because electronic communications off campus can infiltrate and affect in-school learning, Jackson reasoned, the same standard should apply in C.G.'s case.
"Applying Tinker to off-campus speech properly protects both students’ constitutional rights and the evolving nature of 'the school environment'," he wrote.
Parent complaints, media coverage and the potential for further disruption meant that Cherry Creek officials had the authority to discipline C.G., Jackson added in dismissing the lawsuit.
While C.G.'s appeal was pending, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its April 2021 decision in Mahanoy Area High School v. B.L. Officials suspended student Brandi Levy from the junior varsity cheerleading team after she vented her frustration at failing to make the varsity squad with a vulgar, off-campus Snapchat photo. The court clarified that while schools have an interest in regulating certain off-campus speech, like threats, their authority to punish is less than it is on campus.
During oral arguments before the 10th Circuit panel in May, attorneys for the defendants claimed the school district was justified in anticipating there would be disruption from C.G.'s Snapchat story.
"There were numerous media inquiries. There were other parents who continued to contact the school with concerns," said lawyer Jonathan Fero.
But Judge Carolyn B. McHugh wondered if the incident would have garnered so much attention if the school district itself had not emailed an announcement about an "anti-Semitic social media post made over the weekend."
"At the time of the initial suspension, as I understand the facts, there had only been one family that had contacted the school and complained," she said. "So is that enough for substantial disruption to suspend him at that point?"
The panel decided Cherry Creek's justifications for suspending and expelling C.G. did not support the school district's argument that it foresaw substantial disruption from the Snapchat story. Kelly, in the 10th Circuit's opinion, pointed out that C.G. was able to arrive at school on Monday morning and enter his first period class, suggesting administrators did not consider him an immediate threat.
"Moreover, C.G.’s post did not include weapons, specific threats, or speech directed toward the school or its students," Kelly wrote. "Defendants cannot claim a reasonable forecast of substantial disruption to regulate C.G.’s off-campus speech by simply invoking the words 'harass' and 'hate' when C.G.’s speech does not constitute harassment and its hateful nature is not regulable in this context."
While the panel concluded C.G. had claimed a plausible violation of his First Amendment rights, it returned the case to Jackson to decide whether the administrators were entitled to qualified immunity for their actions. Qualified immunity shields government employees from civil liability unless they violate a constitutional right that is clearly established.
The 10th Circuit has opined on whether speech-related discipline in certain settings is a clearly-established violation, but the appellate judges directed Jackson to analyze whether the Cherry Creek officials' conduct was unreasonable as of 2019.
The case is C1.G. v. Siegfried et al.
