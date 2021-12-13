The Denver-based federal appeals court has dismissed the long-running lawsuit seeking to void Colorado's Taxpayer Bill of Rights, with a 7-2 decision finding that a collection of local governments has no ability to challenge the 1992 constitutional amendment.
Chief Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich, writing for himself and six of his colleagues, indicated that the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners and a handful of school districts had not shown that the 1875 Enabling Act that guaranteed to Colorado a "republican" form of government had not given the local government entities the ability to challenge TABOR for its taxing and spending restrictions.
"Looking at the Enabling Act’s language, we conclude the Plaintiffs cannot state a claim under the Act’s promise of a republican constitution. Neither the Enabling Act’s text nor structure supports the political subdivisions’ arguments. The clause promising a constitution republican in form has no clear beneficiary," Tymkovich wrote in the Dec. 13 decision.
The ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit represents a blow to opponents of TABOR, who argue that it has starved governments of revenue and made crucial funding obligations, like education and transportation, more difficult through the imposition of tax increases only at the permission of voters.
The plaintiffs had argued that a "republican" form of government involved taxation and spending decisions made by elected leaders. Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser, both Democrats, defended against the lawsuit.
Joining Tymkovich, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, were Judges Harris L. Hartz and Jerome A. Holmes, also Bush appointees; Allison H. Eid, a Trump appointee; and Robert E. Bacharach, Carolyn B. McHugh and Nancy L. Moritz, appointees of former President Barack Obama.
Senior Judge Mary Beck Briscoe, a Clinton appointee, and Judge Gregory A. Phillips, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, dissented.
This breaking story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.