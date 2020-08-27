Coronavirus cases in Denver are back on the decline after a dramatic spike in July, but public officials aren’t calling for celebration, nor the loosening of any COVID-19 restrictions.
“You know, I get that question a lot: ‘If things are looking pretty good right now, can’t we ease up?’ Absolutely not,” Bob McDonald, the executive director of Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a press conference Thursday. “We’ve got a number of things that are on the horizon here that we need to be aware of.”
The reopening of schools, Labor Day holiday, and cold and flu season all just around the corner will “be hard on our hospital systems to manage a pandemic and then manage other respiratory illnesses that we see at the same time,” McDonald said, adding that respiratory viruses tend to spread more easily in colder climates.
“Please continue to wear your face covering. Wash your hands. Maintain social distancing and don't gather in large groups,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock urged. “We need to stay the course and keep ahead of this virus.”
Currently hospitalization rates remain “low and flat,” Hancock said, and ICU bed capacity is stable. McDonald reported the city is averaging 49 new COVID-19 cases a day, many of whom fall into the 25- to 30-year-old age group because some of the “venues they frequent are open now,” and there’s “less physical distancing among that demographic,” he said.
There have been nearly 11,000 cases across the city and at least 426 virus-related deaths, according to data collected by Denver Public Health.
The city is continuing to focus on building out its testing capacity within communities, ultimately transitioning away from the drive-up testing site at the Pepsi Center, which accounts for the majority of the 90,000 tests the city has conducted. The goal is to bring COVID-19 testing closer to where people already are — near churches, transit stations, apartment complexes.
McDonald said the goal is to build out capacity for flu vaccinations at those testing sites, so that residents who need to be tested for the coronavirus can get their flu vaccination at the same place if they so choose.
“We hope that we can get that done so that we can use the infrastructure that we already set up to increase vaccination so that we’re not dealing with high case numbers with both types of viruses,” he said.
Should another major spike in cases occur in Denver as the weather turns colder, the city is better prepared, said Matt Mueller, interim executive director of the Denver Office of Emergency Management.
“In the early days of COVID, the supply chain was extremely tight. It was very difficult to get supplies, particularly N95 surgical masks, as well as gloves, gowns, face shields,” he said. Although the city had some help from the federal government, “soon it became clear that we had to procure most of what we needed on our own.”
Over the last four months, Mueller said the city has built a supply that is being retained in the event that the city sees an uptick and another shortfall in supplies.
“Right now, the good news is that generally PPE is fairly available — not in all cases, but in most cases — and we’re in pretty decent shape,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say that we are in a better position right now in terms of our access to PPE within the city than we were back in March and April.”
Officials also announced the city's new Recovery Action Plan, a 65-page operational document that "addresses the highest priority needs," Mueller said, "such as sheltering, public health interventions, small business and nonprofit assistance and government and business reopening guidance."
The document is still being shaped and expected to change with the circumstances. An updated version will be posted online once a month, and residents are encouraged to provide feedback on the document by emailing COVIDrecovery@denvergov.org.
