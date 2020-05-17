Some of the big-ticket budget items that are awaiting a decision by the Joint Budget Committee, and their cost:

Coronavirus schools

The sign out front contained a timely message as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps over Colorado and the country outside Littleton High School Sunday, March 15, 2020. 

• Full-day kindergarten: $220 million increase

• Holding the budget stabilization factor, the debt to K-12 education: $572 million

Let's hold nursing homes, assisted-living centers accountable

(Photo by Obencem/istockphoto)

• Public Employees Retirement Association: $225 million

• Senior property tax homestead exemption: $163.5 million

Health Insurance . concept image of Stethoscope and family on wooden table. top view

• Second year of reinsurance for the state's highest risk policyholders: $59.7 million 

transportation Colorado

Light traffic flows southbound along Interstate 25 as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Thornton. 

• Transportation payment: $50 million

oil gas pump jacks

• Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, part of implementing last year's Senate Bill 181: $1 million

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.