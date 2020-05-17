Some of the big-ticket budget items that are awaiting a decision by the Joint Budget Committee, and their cost:
• Full-day kindergarten: $220 million increase
• Holding the budget stabilization factor, the debt to K-12 education: $572 million
• Public Employees Retirement Association: $225 million
• Senior property tax homestead exemption: $163.5 million
• Second year of reinsurance for the state's highest risk policyholders: $59.7 million
• Transportation payment: $50 million
• Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, part of implementing last year's Senate Bill 181: $1 million
