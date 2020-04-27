In a series of letters to federal agencies, Attorney General Phil Weiser and his counterparts in other states have requested relief for those with federally-backed mortgages during the pandemic, as well as called continuing investigations of credit score disputes and garnishment of CARES Act payments.
“Coloradans need additional relief in making payments on their federally-backed mortgages,” said Weiser. “They also need assurance that they will not have negative information on their credit reports for taking advantage of forbearance or alternate repayment opportunities, and that credit reporting agencies will immediately investigate and correct fraudulent or inaccurate information associated with their credit reports.”
Weiser joined thirty-four attorneys general in requesting that deferred payments on federally-backed mortgages be added to the end of the loan’s payback period, rather than be repaid in the near term, as the $2.2 trillion CARES Act allows. Then, addressing consumer protections during the pandemic, an April 13 letter from 23 attorneys general to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau criticized the agency’s decision to limit enforcement action against credit reporting agencies who exceed deadlines for investigating disputes under certain conditions.
“CRAs only have one job: to maintain accurate credit reports,” the letter read. “Now is not the time to let them fall asleep at the switch.”
On the same day, a letter from 25 attorneys general asked the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury to prevent the $1,200 transfers to most adults under the CARES Act from going to creditors or debt collectors.
“Unfortunately, in what appears to be a legislative oversight, the CARES Act does not explicitly designate these emergency stimulus payments as exempt from garnishment, as similar government payments (such as social security, disability and veterans’ benefits) are,” the state officials wrote. “As a result, there is a risk that stimulus payments may be garnished by creditors or debt collectors, which would undermine the purpose of the CARES Act.”
