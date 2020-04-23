Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a brief on Wednesday in an unusual lawsuit involving a small business owner who wants a federal court to declare parts of Colorado’s Anti-discrimination Act unconstitutional — based on a desire to violate the act in the future.
“No one has alleged that the Company has violated either clause of the Anti-Discrimination Act,” Weiser wrote in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Aubrey Elenis. “Rather, the Company claims that because unknown future customers may hire, or seek to hire, it to perform commercial services that it does not yet offer, it needs federal court advice on whether the Constitution prevents a potential future finding that its future conduct violates the Anti-Discrimination Act.”
Lorie Smith owns 303 Creative, a company that has provided website and graphic design services for businesses, religious organizations and conservative political candidates. “As a Christian who believes that God gave me the creative gifts that are expressed through this business, I have always strived to honor Him in how I operate it,” Smith advises clients on her website. “Because of my faith, however, I am selective about the messages that I create or promote – while I will serve anyone I am always careful to avoid communicating ideas or messages, or promoting events, products, services, or organizations, that are inconsistent with my religious beliefs.”
Smith sought to post a statement that she would not design wedding websites for same-sex couples. She preemptively sued the Colorado Civil Rights Division and Civil Rights Commission, challenging both the “Accommodations Clause” and the “Communications Clause” of the anti-discrimination law. Those provisions prohibit the denial of goods and services based on sexual orientation, and the advertisement of such a prohibition.
“The only reasonable course for Lorie,” her lawyer, Jonathan Scruggs, told Colorado Politics in October, “rather than to wait around and to violate the law and to suffer all the things that [the Masterpiece Cake Shop owner] had to suffer, was to go to court and say, ‘hey, I want my freedom.’”
Masterpiece Cake Shop in Lakewood was the subject of a previous LGBTQ discrimination case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In his brief, Weiser argued that Smith’s lawsuit is premature. Only if she started to offer wedding websites and denied service to a same-sex couple who sought to hire her — and even then, only if they filed a complaint against her and obtained a ruling in their favor — would she have standing to sue.
“Similarly, only if the Company posted the text on its website, and someone read it, and that person filed a private civil action or charge of discrimination, would the Company face potential consequences under the Act,” the brief continued.
Weiser added that even if Smith’s claim were appropriate, the anti-discrimination law had a rational purpose of protecting a historically-marginalized group from unequal treatment, and it requires businesses to offer the same goods or services to all customers.
A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the case in September, finding that Smith proposed to communicate an activity that was illegal under Colorado law. Smith appealed and the matter is before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents her in the case, says that the issue is one of "censorship" and the "freedom of creative professionals to create art consistent with their convictions without the threat of government punishment."
Daniel Ramos, executive Director of One Colorado, agreed with Weiser's intervention, saying that "we, too, believe in the First Amendment and free speech. But we want to ensure that people don't think that the First Amendment gives them permission or license to discriminate. She's asking for permission to deny LGBTQ people services."
