The report from the White House's coronavirus task force moved Colorado into new, and not good, territory this week.
Last week, Colorado moved into the red zone, a designation for states with 100 cases or more per 100,000 population. Colorado, the task force said, was at 115 cases per 100,000, placing it 31st in the nation. At 115 cases, however, Colorado was below the national average of 117 cases per 100,000.
That didn't last long. The Oct. 25 report moved Colorado up to 24th in the nation, and with 145 cases per 100,000, above the national average of 133. That's an increase of 26% in the past week alone.
The state's positivity rate in the previous week at 5.7%, is also up, by 0.7%, although slightly below the national average of 5.8%.
The report said the number of cases continues to be greatest in the Front Range, naming Denver, Adams and El Paso counties with the highest number of new cases. Fremont County was also cited for an outbreak of COVID-19 in the prisons. The report also raised concerns about cases at skilled nursing home facilities, both for patients and staff.
"Current hospitalizations continue to increase more rapidly and are now approximately three times greater than a month ago," the report said. PPE supplies among the 89 hospitals reporting in Colorado show that most have sufficient N95 mask, surgical gowns and gloves on hand to last up to a month. About 10%, however, say their PPE supplies are down to a week or less.
"We share the strong concern of the state leaders that the current situation is worsening and that there is a limited time window to limit further cases and avoid increases in hospitalizations and deaths," the report said.
On the plus side, the White House report continued to compliment Gov. Jared Polis for his guidance on dealing with the pandemic and that the state has been successful in limiting the deaths from COVID-19.
"The Governor’s continued guidance on these measures to support increased observation of social distancing mitigation measures by the community is critical and is commended." The report praised other efforts, including the recently-announced media campaign — Step Up Colorado — which encourages residents to continue to wear masks, keep social distancing in place and wash hands. The new exposure notification app, which went live in Colorado on Sunday, also won praise from the task force.
However, the "rapid increase in cases and test positivity in multiple counties, and the severe situation in several adjoining states indicates that increasing mitigation measures should be done expeditiously to avoid falling behind the rapid spread," the report added.
The report recommended more randomized community testing, including with rapid tests, to find and isolate those who are asymptomatic, along with contact tracing of those individuals. The report echoed concerns expressed by Polis over spread of the virus in small gatherings, stating the community transmission appears to be occurring in small family-or-friend gatherings, where masking and social distancing protocols are not being followed.
Information for this article was provided by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative news organization based in Washington, D.C.
