U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said Friday that legislation to speed $2.2 trillion in economic relief to businesses, health care providers and families reeling under the coronavirus epidemic "reflects the need for urgent and comprehensive action" but could be only the first installment of the federal response.
"Right now Colorado and the country are facing a challenge that's greater than any since World War II," Bennet said during a telephone town hall held after the House passed the legislation but before President Donald Trump signed it.
"To stop the spread of the coronavirus, we’ve essentially had to stop our economy, and there’s no precedent for this in our history."
Bennet outlined provisions in the bill, including billions in aid to hospitals, small businesses, state and local governments and unemployment programs, as well as direct payments of $1,200 to most Americans, but, he added, "We must be prepared to respond further if necessary."
Throughout the hour-long call, Bennet stressed that it's up to Americans to follow social-distancing recommendations and abide by other guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
The bill, which passed unanimously in the Senate and with broad, bipartisan support in the House, steers $150 to the health care system, including $100 billion in grants to help hospitals and other providers responding to rapidly growing COVID-19 infections.
Calling the spending "a Marshall Plan for hospitals and health care," Bennet said, "That funding is the least we could do for our health care professionals, who are literally putting their life on the line."
Added Bennet: "The most vital thing that we can do as citizens is keep ourselves out of the hospitals by keeping ourselves healthy and giving the doctors the opportunity to do what they need to do under incredibly challenging circumstances.
Joining Bennet on the call were public health experts Greg Stasinos, the response and operations section chief of the Colorado Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response; Mark Crisman, contact center supervisor for COHELP, the Colorado Health Emergency Line for Public Information; and Jerene Petersen, chief impact officer with the Mile High United Way.
Peterson described the 2-1-1 information line that began operations in Colorado on Friday to provide confidential assistance to anyone with questions about the epidemic and the economic fallout from it.
"It's here to connect people to those vital human services in their community," she said, including rent and utility assistance, how to apply for public benefits, access to child care, and how to find clothing or food, employment help and medical services.
"This is not a time to be fearful about asking for help," she said. "We want you to call us. Operators are waiting for your call right now."
In response to a woman from Arvada who said the $1,200 check most adults will receive "isn't enough to provide stability," Bennet said he agreed, noting he sponsored higher levels of direct payments but was unable to persuade enough Republican senators to sign on.
"I think people are going to come around to that view," he said, suggesting that future federal aid packages could include additional payments to individuals.
Stasinos told a man from Denver who wanted clarity about how transmission of the virus spreads that primarily spreads via respiratory droplets — coughs, sneezes and spittle — and when people touch surfaces that contain the virus and then touch their eye, mouth or nose.
"It's always important to always wash your hands and wipe down surfaces — doorknobs, things of that nature, anything that will control the spread," he said.
Several callers had questions about the availability of tests for the virus.
Bennet said the primary focus at this point has to be testing health care workers so that those who have cold or flu symptoms but aren't infected with the new coronavirus can go back to work if they test negative.
"Over time, one of the most important ways we're going to be able to get ahold of this thing is by having universal testing so we know who has it, who's built up the antibodies to it, so people can go back to work and get our economy going again," Bennet said.
He added that he believes Trump should use his authority in an emergency to order production of tests and personal protective equipment for health care workers.
"We should have been better prepared, there's no question about it. We should have been ready with tests, as a country," Bennet said. Until tests are widely available however, he said, Americans need to isolate themselves "so we can buy the time so health care workers won't have a volume that overwhelms them."
Bennet closed by urging callers to offer help to older neighbors and shut-ins, and to be aware how difficult the pandemic is for children.
"We will get through this," he said. "We absolutely will get through this."
