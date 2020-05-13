Gov. Jared Polis met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, to lobby for federal help in bailing out Colorado and the West's coronavirus-battered economy.
The leaders were to speak at a press conference in the Rose Garden after their meeting. Watch the event live from 9News here:
