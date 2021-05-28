Colorado Politicking host Pat Poblete sits down with senior investigative reporter Chris Osher, chief legislative reporter Marianne Goodland and senior writer Joey Bunch to discuss the legislative session coming to a close.

 

Osher spoke about his coverage on the issues that Gov. Jared Polis' office is dealing with over coronavirus testing:

 
Goodland discussed her takeaways on the Senate vote on Colorado Option, or "the artist formerly known as public option": 

Bunch provided spot-on analysis on the end of the session. It involves bologna sandwiches, so it's worth hearing.

Watch the episode above, or at this YouTube link. To see previous episodes, click here.

And if you're looking to binge on something more meaty than bologna sandwiches, check out these aggregations of all of Colorado Politics' legislative coverage:

 

