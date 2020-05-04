The League of Women Voters of Colorado will host some of the state's best known politicians in an online town hall titled "Protect Our Vote Colorado: Defending Democracy During COVID 19" Wednesday night.
Those who watch on Facebook can hear U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, and current and former secretary of state Jena Griswold and Wayne Williams, respectively.
The Colorado town hall is part of a national online series around Congress taking swift action to ensure safe, fair elections under the conditions of the national pandemic.
Speakers also will include New Era Colorado executive director Nicole Hensel, Colorado Black Women for Political Action president Tamra DeBrady, and Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights president Dusti Gurule, as well as Dr. Toni Larson, director of action and advocacy for the League of Women Voters of Colorado.
The livestream begins at 7 p.m. Watch by clicking here.
The Colorado event is part of a national schedule that kicked off April 20 with Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, as well as Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman.
Recordings and the full schedule is available by clicking here.
