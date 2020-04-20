The Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault is cautioning rape survivors that there are no medical or legal benefits of turning to do-it-yourself evidence collection kids during the pandemic.
“It is crucial to note that these kits will likely not stand up in court,” the coalition wrote in a statement. “The exam must maintain a chain of custody to be able to be admissible to labs or courts. Recently, multiple attorneys general around the U.S. have issued cease and desist orders against them for this specific reason.”
CCASA referenced a September 2019 statement from the National District Attorneys Association accusing the manufacturers of at-home “rape kits” of putting profit over safety. “Should a victim attempt to use an at-home rape kit in the course of a criminal investigation, this evidence would be subject to open discovery by defense counsel and could potentially fall short of many long-standing legal standards for admissibility and accuracy in a criminal proceeding,” the association explained.
A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner forensic exam generally takes place within five days of a sexual assault. A specially-trained nurse collects evidence, takes photographs, performs an examination of the victim’s body, answers questions and connects the victim to support services. The exam takes two to six hours to complete and a survivor can refuse any part of it.
An exam does not automatically mean that a lab will process the evidence and begin a police investigation. Victims have the option of storing the kit until they are ready make a report. CCASA maintained that evidence collection at home is no substitute for a trained examiner.
The Preserve Group LLC, a New Jersey-based company that markets a do-it-yourself rape kit, wrote on its Facebook page that its product allows people to shelter in their homes during the pandemic and disputed any evidentiary concerns.
“Victims don’t taint, manufacture or break the chain of custody when they preserve their own evidence,” the company said. “It’s wonderful that victims have been prioritized. Finally."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.