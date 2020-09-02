The U.S. Department of Agriculture will allow a series of COVID-19 waivers to continue through the end of 2020 — as funding allows — to allow child nutrition programs to operate even as many students learn from home.
“All children will be able to receive nutritious meals at no charge this fall at participating school sites regardless of their eligibility status,” the Colorado Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday.
The USDA action allows the summer meals program to continue to operate in all areas, permits parents and guardians to pick up meals for children, and waives the requirements for serving school meals at certain times in congregate settings.
At the 80,000 sites that were set up in the past six months, the summer meals program provided food to any child 18 years or younger, regardless of their enrollment in a district school.
The USDA, however, cautioned that the higher cost of handing out meals through the summer program as opposed to in-school service meant that there was likely only enough funding to extend the arrangement through Dec. 31.
“While there have been some well-meaning people asking USDA to fund this through the entire 2020-2021 school year, we are obligated to not spend more than is appropriated by Congress,” the department wrote.
