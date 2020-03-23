Sen. Jim Smallwood, a Parker Republican, announced Monday he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Smallwood is the second Colorado lawmaker to test positive for a coronavirus.
House Democrats announced Monday afternoon that Michaelson Jenet tested positive for a different coronavirus, not COVID-19. The positive report made on March 19 was attributed to a misreading of results.
Smallwood tested positive in Carlsbad, Calif., on March 22. He has been at a second home in Carlsbad since March 14, where he had joined his family for spring break.
"I feel fine," Smallwood told Colorado Politics.
He said he had a fever and chills on Monday and Tuesday of last week, and a family member who is a nurse encouraged him to get tested. "Out of an abundance of caution I got tested, not thinking I would be positive" since the symptoms were mild.
After Tuesday night, he felt like he was back to normal. "It was surprising to me to get a call saying the test was positive."
"Thankfully, my symptoms were mild and subsided quickly," Smallwood had said in an earlier statement. "Unfortunately, this shows just how valuable social distancing is in this difficult time, as despite my best efforts to follow the advice of medical professionals, I still contracted COVID-19 from an unknown source. I am currently quarantined and isolated at my second home in Carlsbad until March 30. Stay safe, everybody.”
His wife is with him, and tested negative. He first started showing symptoms March 16, including a mild fever and chills and was tested the following day.
According to the Senate GOP, Smallwood does not have any pre-existing conditions that would contribute to him catching the virus.
Smallwood is 49 and an employee benefits consultant. The first-term senator is up for re-election in November. Medical care has been a focus of his legislative agenda.
That included a 2018 law
to require freestanding emergency rooms to provide information to potential patients on prices and services.
