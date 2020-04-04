CENTENNIAL, CO - MARCH 25: Gov. Jared Polis holds a press conference at the South Metro Fire and Rescue Authority Administrative Office to announce an Executive Order for all Coloradans to "stay in place" due to the presence of coronavirus on March 25, 2020 in Centennial, Colorado. The executive order is set to last through Saturday, April 11, 2020 unless modified further by the governor. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)