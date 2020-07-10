"We want U," read a June 1991 full-page ad using the United Airlines logo to convey a welcoming gesture toward the airline company, which was considering opening a massive maintenance facility at the new Denver International Airport. The ad was signed by 125 government entities, businesses and organizations, including the Adolph Coors Company, the Colorado Democrats, the Colorado Republicans, the Denver Post, the Rocky Mountain News, the Colorado Statesman and Robinson Dairy. (Colorado Statesman archives)