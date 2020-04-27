The country's largest union of health care workers launched a six-figure digital ad buy Monday to call out President Trump over the availability of personal protective equipment during the pandemic from the national stockpile.
The Service Employees International Union is targeting the ad to Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with a goal of reaching 2.6 million "infrequent" voters, the union said.
The ad runs in both Spanish and English.
"President Trump’s failure to address this public health crisis has taken lives and risked the health and economic security of millions of Americans,” said Ron Ruggiero, president of SEIU Local 105 in Denver. “This crisis has shown that no matter who you are, the color of your skin, or where you work, we are all in this together. Members of SEIU Colorado are putting themselves at risk every day to care for others and keep us safe. Our members aren’t sitting on the sidelines now – and certainly won’t be this November.”
About 10,000 of the SEIU's 2 million members are in Colorado.
The Trump campaign blamed the Obama administration Monday.
“After the H1N1 pandemic, the Obama-Biden administration failed to refill the stockpile, directly contributing to the shortage. With those facts in place, that makes what President Trump has accomplished even more impressive," Sarah Matthews, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, said in an email to Colorado Politics. "To date, the Trump administration has distributed 74.7 million N95 respirators, 104.8 million surgical masks, 7.2 million face shields, 15 million surgical gowns, and 798 million gloves. President Trump’s administration will continue working around the clock to deliver critical medical supplies to where they’re needed most.”
Matthews did not respond to a followup question asking why the administration had not checked and replenished the stockpile since Trump took office in February 2017, if it was inadequate.
Fact-checkers deemed the claim wrong or exaggerated after the president first said it in a briefing on March 26.
"While the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted shortcomings in the nation’s stockpile of emergency supplies and equipment, Trump did not inherit bare inventory," Politifact reported on the claim on April 8. "It was full of supplies, but not enough to handle this particular pandemic. Most notably, the stockpile was short of N95 masks, the supply of which was depleted following the 2009 H1N1 outbreak during President Barack Obama’s tenure."
