Denver Public Schools is changing course again on whether to reopen schools next month: The district on Friday said it will now start the school year remotely.
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Colorado, and both teachers and parents expressed serious concerns about students returning to school in person.
Denver Public Schools plans to start school Aug. 24 and won’t return to school buildings until at least Sept. 8.
Denver Superintendent Susana Cordova said district officials recognize that remote learning is less than ideal for many students are concerned that in-person learning won’t be safe.
This would be the third version of a back-to-school plan that the district has announced this summer. Just three weeks ago, the district said it planned to bring students back in person five days a week. That was a change from its previous plan for a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
“It’s been really challenging to make firm plans given the changing conditions,” Cordova said.
The changes reflect the shifting course of the pandemic. When cases were lower in May and June, many parents were eager for a return to full-time school, and Gov. Jared Polis encouraged districts to prepare for full classrooms, though with safety precautions.
Denver would be joining large districts around the country in planning to start the school year online. It’s not clear if other Colorado school districts will follow. A number of Denver metro area districts have already pushed back the start of the school year to allow for more planning and a better understanding of the public health situation.
On Thursday, Polis issued a statewide mask mandate, a step he had previously resisted. State officials say that if the current trajectory doesn’t change, hospitals will start to exceed their ICU capacity in September. Colorado has also seen an increase in teenagers testing positive for COVID-19. While most of them are not at risk for serious disease, young people have died of it.
Polis said Thursday that the state is on the “knife’s edge” of getting the coronavirus back under control, but he did not suggest that schools should delay opening. Instead, he said the state would help ensure teachers have a good supply of higher quality masks.
The previous plan to open school buildings was based in part on recommendations from the Denver Metro Partnership for Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics that said the emotional, psychological, and even physical risks to children were greater if they stayed home.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit covering education issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.