U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton is asking congressional leaders to back President Trump's tariffs on Chinese steel in any upcoming relief measures tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cortez Republican penned a letter to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. He cited the Trump administration's claims that the Chinese Communist Party manipulates the steel market with deceptive practices.
Pueblo, in Tipton's 3rd Congressional District, is a steel production town, where the industry employs about 1,600 people and puts more than $1.16 billion into the state's economy.
“CCP’s efforts to harm domestic steel production in the United States in not only a grave economic concern, but also a matter of national security,” Tipton states in the letter. “The Trump Administration instituted the 232 tariffs against China to hold both it and the CCP accountable for dumping steel into American markets and undermining our domestic steel industry. These tariffs safeguard America’s vital steel industry and its workers, as well as protect the national security interests of the United States. It is important that our trade policies uphold the Section 232 tariffs.”
President Trump first imposed steel tariffs on China in March 2018, but American companies have paid the cost in higher steel prices, diverting $1.7 billion in earnings and investments, according to a report released last week by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The Chinese government retaliated with tariffs on American goods.
