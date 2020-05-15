U.S. Rep. Ken Buck doesn't want TikTok on government devices.
He is sponsoring a bill to keep the social media app from China off American devices, because officials don't like the way TikTok does business or the privacy and security risks users are taking.
TikTok known for its vast cache of user-submitted, quick-cut videos especially popular with a young users.
Buck and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are looking to expand restrictions already used by the departments of state, defense and homeland security, as well as the Transportation Security Administration.
“TikTok is a Chinese-owned company and is required by law to share whatever information the Chinese Communist Party wants whenever it wants," the Republican lawmaker from the Eastern Plains said in a statement Friday afternoon. "Because of this, several federal agencies have already taken steps to restrict the spyware app on government devices. Our bill takes it a step further, banning TikTok on all government-owned devices in the interest of national security.
"TikTok is a cybersecurity threat to our country. We cannot allow China’s parasitic spyware app to collect data from United States government officials.”
Buck's bid is also endorsed by Rep. Lou Correa, a Democrat from California.
“TikTok’s questionable link to the Chinese government puts our individual privacy and our national security at risk. With the growing sophistication of cyber attacks, we must be proactive to protect our government networks from intrusion," Correa stated. "Banning the use of TikTok on government devices is critical to ensure our networks remain secure.”
Read the bill by clicking here.
TikTok launched in 2016 and quickly became known as China's version of Facebook. The company today is worth an estimated $75 billion.
The app has been downloaded 1.5 billion times, though it has been criticized for allegation of censoring content critical of Chinese communists.
Last October Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida asked the Trump administration to investigate TikTok for censorship, as Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer urged the the head of national security to investigate the app's counterintelligence risk.
