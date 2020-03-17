U.S. Rep. Jason Crow on Tuesday night became the latest member of Colorado's congressional delegation to quarantine himself following contact with someone who could have exposed him to the new coronavirus.

Crow, an Aurora Democrat, was alerted by Tri-County Health Department that he interacted on March 11 with a Coloradan who has tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced he had gone into quarantine after possible exposure to the virus in a constituent meeting at his office in Washington, D.C., on March 11. The Yuma Republican was notified about the contact by the same health department, his office said.

Doctors recommend the quarantine following contact for 14 days — in Crow and Gardner's cases, until March 25 — in order to avoid passing the virus on to others.

“We have a personal responsibility as citizens to do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though I have no symptoms, we have to treat any possible exposure with the utmost caution and for that reason, I will self-quarantine," Crow said in a statement.

"This is a pandemic and it’s incumbent upon every American to do their part. While at home, I look forward to working full steam ahead to provide the federal resources our community needs to address this crisis.”

The House is on a one-week recess, and Crow is home in Colorado.

Following Gardner's announcement, Crow became the 14th member of Congress to decide to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.