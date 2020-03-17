U.S. Rep. Jason Crow on Tuesday night became the latest member of Colorado's congressional delegation to quarantine himself following contact with someone who could have exposed him to the new coronavirus.
Crow, an Aurora Democrat, was alerted by Tri-County Health Department that he interacted on March 11 with a Coloradan who has tested positive for the virus.
Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner announced he had gone into quarantine after possible exposure to the virus in a constituent meeting at his office in Washington, D.C., on March 11. The Yuma Republican was notified about the contact by the same health department, his office said.
Doctors recommend the quarantine following contact for 14 days — in Crow and Gardner's cases, until March 25 — in order to avoid passing the virus on to others.
“We have a personal responsibility as citizens to do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though I have no symptoms, we have to treat any possible exposure with the utmost caution and for that reason, I will self-quarantine," Crow said in a statement.
"This is a pandemic and it’s incumbent upon every American to do their part. While at home, I look forward to working full steam ahead to provide the federal resources our community needs to address this crisis.”
The House is on a one-week recess, and Crow is home in Colorado.
Following Gardner's announcement, Crow became the 14th member of Congress to decide to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.