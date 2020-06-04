In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018, file photo, President Trump holds a poster with photographs of the U.S. - Mexico border area as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego with Rodney Scott, the U.S. Border Patrol's San Diego sector chief. The Trump administration said Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, it would waive environmental reviews to replace up to 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of border barrier in San Diego, shielding itself from potentially crippling delays.