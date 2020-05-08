THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 8

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday, May 8:
· 18,827 cases*
· 960 deaths
· 3,600 hospitalized
· 96,772 people tested**
· 59 counties
· 184 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities
* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
