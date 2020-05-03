You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 3

Denver Auxiliary Shelter For Women Opens At Coliseum

The City of Denver opened a 300-bed women's auxiliary shelter on Monday, April 20, 2020, with plans to run it in the same way as a similar men's shelter at the National Western Complex. Anyone seeking shelter there will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before entering. Once inside they'll have access to cots, portable showers and sanitation stations, medical triage and other amenities.

 Hart Van Denburg, Pool photo

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday, May 2:

· 16,635 cases*

· 842 deaths

· 2,799 hospitalized

· 81,352 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 163 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

