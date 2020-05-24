You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 24

  • Updated
The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday, May 24:

· 1,088 deaths

On May 15, the CDPHE announced it would differentiate between deaths caused directly by COVID-19 and those in which the person had the disease. The number does not reflect changes since May 16. The previously official reported number was 1,332

· 24,174 cases* 

· 4,119 hospitalized

· 150,308 people tested**

· 60 counties

· 264 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

