THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 20

Lisa Ward, an emergency medical technician from Denver, stands with a face mask during a moment of silence outside the Colorado State Capitol as the building is illuminated in red light to remember the more than 1,000 people in the state who have died from the new coronavirus Friday, May 15, 2020, in Denver. Buildings across the state were lit red to coincide with a moment of silence at 7 p.m.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday, May 20:

· 1,001 deaths

On Friday, the CDPHE announced it would differentiate between deaths caused directly by COVID-19 and those in which the person had the disease. This had the effect of bringing the number of deaths down from the previously official reported number of 1,299

· 22,797 cases* 

· 3,990 hospitalized

· 136,611 people tested**

Made with Flourish

· 60 counties

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

· 249 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

