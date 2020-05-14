THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 14

Jesse Arellano becomes emotional while holding a impromptu press conference outside his restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Arellano was emotional because he said his father died a month ago and he couldn't go to the funeral. (his death was non-Covid) Arellano and his wife, April Arellano, opened their restaurant for Mother's Day and had a packed restaurant at times on Sunday. When the scene went viral, the owners, Jesse and his wife, April Arellano, have received both backlash and support. The biggest backlash came from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who said that the restaurant was going to have the license suspended. Jesse was still open and serving after the Governor's speech and is not sure if he will be opening on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)