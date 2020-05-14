You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 14

051220-news-restaurant 02.JPG

Jesse Arellano becomes emotional while holding a impromptu press conference outside his restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Arellano was emotional because he said his father died a month ago and he couldn't go to the funeral. (his death was non-Covid) Arellano and his wife, April Arellano, opened their restaurant for Mother's Day and had a packed restaurant at times on Sunday. When the scene went viral, the owners, Jesse and his wife, April Arellano, have received both backlash and support. The biggest backlash came from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who said that the restaurant was going to have the license suspended. Jesse was still open and serving after the Governor's speech and is not sure if he will be opening on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday, May 14:

· 20,838 cases*

· 1,091 deaths

· 3,789 hospitalized

· 115,996 people tested**

· 60 counties

· 208 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

