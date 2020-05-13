THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 13

A health-care worker collects a swab sample to be tested with the Coronavirus at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The European Parliament offered its Strasbourg facilities to local health authorities to use as a massive virus testing center, as part of broader EU efforts to help member countries fight the pandemic. Local authorities say the parliament site will test up to 2,000 people a day. The eastern French region around Strasbourg was France's first major virus hotspot, and its overwhelmed hospitals had to send patients to neighboring countries for treatment.