THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for May 13

  • Updated
Fauci warns of 'suffering and death' if US reopens too soon

A health-care worker collects a swab sample to be tested with the Coronavirus at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The European Parliament offered its Strasbourg facilities to local health authorities to use as a massive virus testing center, as part of broader EU efforts to help member countries fight the pandemic. Local authorities say the parliament site will test up to 2,000 people a day. The eastern French region around Strasbourg was France's first major virus hotspot, and its overwhelmed hospitals had to send patients to neighboring countries for treatment.

 Jean-Francois Badias

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday, May 13:

· 20,475 cases*

· 1,062 deaths

· 3,735 hospitalized

· 112,505 people tested**

· 60 counties

· 206 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

