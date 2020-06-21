You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for June 21

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday, June 21:

· 30,539 cases

The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.  

· 5,327 hospitalized

· 1,429 deaths

On May 15, the CDPHE announced it would differentiate between deaths caused directly by COVID-19 and those in which the person had the disease. The number does not reflect changes since May 23. The previously official reported number was 1,647.

· 280,033 people tested

The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

· 60 counties

· 330 outbreaks at non-hospital facilties

