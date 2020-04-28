You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 28

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday, April 27:

· 14,316 cases*

· 736 deaths

· 2,571 hospitalized

· 67,094 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 149 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

Colorado to receive another $10.2 million in FEMA funds
Denver will not enforce parking restrictions until stay-at-home order lifts, at least
Denver City Council delays $38.6M in FEMA reimbursement for COVID-19 spending
Denver archdiocese eyes May 8 for resumption of in-person services
State health department distances itself from advice given to RTD by official
Colorado ranks fourth in difficulty social distancing

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

