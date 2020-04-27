You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 27

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday, April 27:

· 13,879 cases*

· 706 deaths

· 2,485 hospitalized

· 66,341 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 144 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

