THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 25

11,000 deaths: Ravaged nursing homes plead for more testing

A vial used to collect a nose swab sample is put into a collection bag as members of a team of University of Washington medical providers conduct coronavirus testing at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. More than 100 residents were tested during the visit, and the results for all were negative, according to officials.

 Ted S. Warren, Associated Press file

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Saturday, April 25:

· 12,968 cases*

· 672 deaths

· 2,410 hospitalized

· 59,791 people tested**

Made with Flourish

· 56 counties

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

· 141 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

