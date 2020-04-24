You are the owner of this article.
THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 24

11,000 deaths: Ravaged nursing homes plead for more testing

A vial used to collect a nose swab sample is put into a collection bag as members of a team of University of Washington medical providers conduct coronavirus testing at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. More than 100 residents were tested during the visit, and the results for all were negative, according to officials.

 Ted S. Warren, Associated Press file

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday, April 24:

· 12,256 cases*

· 674 deaths

· 2,366 hospitalized

· 56,789 people tested**

Made with Flourish

· 56 counties

Made with Flourish
Made with Flourish

· 134 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

OTHER CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Despite expiring state mandate, Denver’s stay-at-home order to be extended until May 8, causing some confusion
Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid
As US House approves latest COVID-19 relief package, cities and counties are left wanting
Bennet proposes new 'Health Force' for pandemic response
Colorado first-time unemployment claims nearly 280,000 in 4 weeks

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

