THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 23

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday, April 23:

· 11,262 cases*

· 552 deaths

· 2,237 hospitalized

· 52,324 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 130 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

OTHER CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.