THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 22

  • Updated
041320-news-docs 06A.JPG

Michael Marchese sprays sanitizer on the hand rails of a bus while he and a crew clean Tuesday night, April 7, 2020, at the Mountain Metro Transit bus barn in Colorado Springs, Colo. The cleaning crew always uses sanitizer to clean the buses, but to combat the COVID-19 virus, the buses are first sprayed with a hospital-grade disinfectant. The utility crew of five cleans all the buses, 48 to 50, at the end of each day. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday, April 22:

· 10,878 cases*

· 508 deaths

· 2,123 hospitalized

· 50,645 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 123 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases. 

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

