THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 22

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday, April 22:

· 10,878 cases*

· 508 deaths

· 2,123 hospitalized

· 50,645 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 123 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.