THE NUMBERS: Coronavirus case update for April 19

The numbers reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday, April 19:

· 9,730 cases*

· 422 deaths

· 1,813 hospitalized

· 46,195 people tested**

· 56 counties

· 111 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities

* The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

** The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.