More Coloradans think the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is ahead of us than those who think the biggest challenges are behind us, according to the results of a statewide survey released Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of the 1,000 Colorado adults surveyed by Magellan Strategies April 15-21 favored staying home now for the sake of public health while 29% prioritized reopening the economy.
Eighty percent of Democratic-leaning adults favored a slower reopening until more widespread testing is available, while 45% of those who identified as Republican-leaning said they favored staying home.
Magellan Strategies found that 43% of Coloradans think the worst is yet to come and 35% think the worst is behind us, while the rest were too uncertain to venture an opinion. Women are feeling "more vulnerable and scared" while younger respondents were more optimistic, said David Flaherty, Magellan's founder and CEO.
"I think the reason they are is they've never experienced anything like this before," Flaherty told reporters on a webinar Monday morning. "They feel like this will eventually end sooner rather than later, while older folks have seen severe downturns before."
The pollster explained, "The folks that are less concerned are the folks that still have their jobs and more economically secure, or they're retired and they're luckily not still in the workforce, therefore they're feeling safer."
The survey, commissioned by the nonprofits Healthier Colorado and Colorado Health Foundation, included 64 questions answered using landlines, cell phones and online surveys. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%.
The survey was of adults, not registered or likely voters, but the breakdown of respondents' affiliations matched the state breakdown of unaffiliated, Democratic and Republican voters.
The survey indicated more trust in Democratic Gov. Jared Polis (50%) than Republican President Donald Trump (29%), in a left-trending state where the president has never been popular and lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 5 percentage points.
This finding was predictable: 90% of Republican-leaning adults found Trump trustworthy, while 80% of Democratic-leaning adults found him not trustworthy at all. Politically unaffiliated adults surveyed broke even: 50% found him not trustworthy at all, while 47% had some degree of trust for the president.
For Polis, 26% of right-leaning adults found him untrustworthy, compared to only 3% of those who leaned left.
The survey indicated most Coloradans rated the state Department of Public Health and the Environment the most trustworthy as a source of accurate information (57% rated it extremely or very trustworthy) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (55% found it extremely or very trustworthy). Only 20% found the generic news media trustworthy.
Forty-three percent of respondents said the coronavirus has made their financial situation worse while 50% said their financial situation is the same as it was before.
The survey data is being released in two phases, with 38 of the 64 questions on Monday and the rest in a release Thursday morning.
The survey is available online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.