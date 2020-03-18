Coronavirus is the most stressful topic for Americans, followed closely by money problems and then the 2020 election, according to a new survey.
WalletHub, a personal finance company, surveyed 500 people online between March 9-12. Six in 10 respondents thought coronavirus could spread by touching money. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the primary mode of transmission is through respiratory droplets between persons, and from touching contaminated surfaces and objects.
While the World Health Organization urged people who handle cash to wash their hands after, scientists do not believe currency is a significant mode of transmission.
The survey found that women have tended to cut back on travel expenses during the pandemic, while men reduced their entertainment spending. More than three-quarters of respondents said that credit card companies should forgive late payments as the outbreak continues. That was a view that WalletHub CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou endorsed.
“Yes, credit card companies should give relief to affected customers just like they’ve done during major natural disasters in recent years,” Papadimitriou said.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said that two divergent patterns have emerged: widespread purchases of necessities and widespread saving of money.
“We’ve seen a lot of panic buying as a result of the coronavirus,” said Gonzalez, “with people purchasing things like toilet paper en masse, largely because they don’t know what else to do.”
She added that “panic saving” was also occurring, with more adults saying that they are saving more than normal instead of purchasing more than normal.
“If there’s a bright side to all of this, people saving more money than usual might just be it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.