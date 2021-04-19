A Fremont County magistrate lacked the authority to dismiss an inmate’s request for release, the state Supreme Court ruled on Monday, ordering a district court judge to examine the man’s petition.
Delano M. Medina is in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections, where he claimed that since April 1 of last year, the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in Cañon City was inadequately protecting inmates from COVID-19 transmission. The prison’s response, he contended, violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
“CDOC’s refusal to prioritize the safety of people by releasing those who are not a public safety risk imposes a death sentence on many in their custody,” he wrote to the Supreme Court in December.
Medina also believed that denying access to the law library while the facility was on lockdown violated his rights to petition the government and to receive due process under the law.
Medina’s habeas corpus petition, as the challenge to one's imprisonment is known, was assigned to Larry Dean Allen, a part-time magistrate for the district court. Magistrates — who are not appointees of the governor as are judges — may handle some legal proceedings, but others require the consent of the parties in a case for the magistrate to participate. A habeas corpus petition is one of those instances.
On the same day Medina mailed a written objection to Allen’s handling of his request, Allen made a decision to deny the petition, even though the window for filing an objection remained open.
The attorney general’s office, while believing the magistrate issued the right decision and defended CDOC’s actions to protect inmates from COVID-19, conceded Allen had inappropriately dismissed Medina's release request.
“In these circumstances, in which consent to proceeding before a magistrate was required and Medina did not consent, we conclude that the district court magistrate did not have the authority to act on Medina’s petition,” the Supreme Court wrote in an unsigned opinion issued on Monday.
Medina simultaneously pursued a federal claim seeking the same remedies: protection against COVID-19 and access to the law library. A U.S. District Court judge in February denied his motion, finding there was nothing unconstitutional about legal materials being brought to Medina’s cell as a substitute for library access. Furthermore, because Medina reportedly contracted COVID-19 already in prison, his harm from a reinfection would be “significantly less likely,” wrote Judge Daniel D. Domenico.
As of mid-January, the Colorado Health Institute noted 8,057 cases of COVID-19 among the 13,739 detainees in the state's prison system. CPR reported in September that around 300 people had been released under pandemic measures.
Although the ACLU of Colorado reached an agreement with the Department of Corrections last year addressing infection controls, the civil liberties group subsequently filed an appeal with the Supreme Court seeking to force Gov. Jared Polis to reduce the prison population and diminish transmission of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.