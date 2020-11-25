Service industry workers marched in Breckenridge on Monday in protest of indoor dining restrictions and other COVID-19 measures in Summit County.
Summit Daily News reported that the workers were frustrated about some industries, like retail and skiing, remaining open while restaurants largely shut down.
A new risk framework the state debuted last week moved Summit County to a “red” level of restrictions, which prohibits gatherings among people of separate households and sanctions only takeout, curbside pickup, delivery and to-go service for restaurants.
“I can’t promise this decision lies with us. This could very well be the state of Colorado telling us we’re moving into this different level,” county Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence explained in a Facebook video posted after the state’s announcement.
Protesters chanted “Let us work” and “We have bills too,” Summit Daily reported, with some attendees arguing that restaurants were properly enforcing COVID-19 protocols like mask wearing.
COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in Colorado, with 167 fatalities over the past week. The state epidemiologist warned on Tuesday that the 2,800 deaths so far in the state could double within just the next five weeks.
Hartford HealthCare, based in Connecticut, ranked going to a bar as among the riskiest activities for COVID-19 infection, with eating at a restaurant indoors as a moderate-to-high risk.
