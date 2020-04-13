Approximately 40 high school and college students will develop a new marketing campaign for the state’s crisis services hotline, focusing on the mental health needs of teenagers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it is an isolating time for Coloradans, and for many, the stress may lead to anxiety, depression or an increased reliance on substances,” said Robert Werthwein, the director of Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health.
The Colorado Crisis Services text line, which youth can access by texting TALK to 38255, is confidential and connects people with crisis counselors. Compared to one year ago, the number of messages to the line in March 2020 increased by 50%.
The “Below the Surface” campaign started in 2017 in response to teen suicides in Colorado Springs. The awareness operation was limited initially to El Paso County and expanded to statewide in 2018. Its name derives from the reality that people may appear fine on the surface, but their true feelings may reflect a mental or emotional crisis.
Those who would like to talk instead of texting can call 1-844-493-TALK. Online chats are also available from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily at coloradocrisisservices.org.
The students who will work on the new marketing message are:
Annie Dinh, Cherokee Trail, Aurora
Mitali Desai, Cherokee Trail, Aurora
Gabriella Black, Grandview High School, Aurora
Peniel Owusu-ansah, Grandview High School, Aurora
Kimberly Blough, Berthoud High School, Berthoud
Karthik Reddy, Fairview High School, Boulder
Teagan McNally, University of Colorado Boulder
Saloni Agarwal, Cherry Creek High School, Centennial
Yesenia Cruz Garduño, Atlas Preparatory High School, Colorado Springs
Britta Sloan, Discovery Canyon Campus High School, Colorado Springs
Malyssa Campanella, Doherty High School, Colorado Springs
Caitlyn Tabeling, Rampart High School, Colorado Springs
Andrew Jake LaPlaca, Youth Empowerment Champion – Pinon Project, Cortez
Christopher Myers, Crested Butte Community School, Crested Butte
Alexander Cooper, Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design/Community College of Denver, Denver
Daijah Mijares-Morales, DSST College View High School, Denver
Olivia Earnest, East High School, Denver
Ellery Adams, George Washington High School, Denver
Jolie Brisbin, GOAL Academy High School, Dolores
Kian Edmondson, Animas High School, Durango
Lauren Peregoy, Lakewood High School, Edegewater
Sabrina Rittner, Estes Park High School, Estes Park
Talia Richard-Lande, Cherry Creek High School, Greenwood Village
Aidan McNally, Mullen High School, Highlands Ranch
Shelnna Huynh, Littleton High School, Littleton
Morgan Miller, Arapahoe High School, Lone Tree
Donavan Perea, STEM School Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree
Gavin Lindsey, Olathe High School, Montrose
Emily Doyle, Legend High School, Parker
Madeline Proctor, Regis Jesuit, Parker
Rebecca Moser, Pueblo Community College, Pueblo
Ryan Albright, The Vanguard School, Pueblo
Dulce Trujillo, Salida High School, Salida
Sarah Kratzer, Horizon High School, Thornton
Annalysa Marie Cordova, York International, Thornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.