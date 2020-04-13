Female person typing on laptop. Close-up, copy space.
iStock image

Approximately 40 high school and college students will develop a new marketing campaign for the state’s crisis services hotline, focusing on the mental health needs of teenagers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it is an isolating time for Coloradans, and for many, the stress may lead to anxiety, depression or an increased reliance on substances,” said Robert Werthwein, the director of Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health.

The Colorado Crisis Services text line, which youth can access by texting TALK to 38255, is confidential and connects people with crisis counselors. Compared to one year ago, the number of messages to the line in March 2020 increased by 50%. 

The “Below the Surface” campaign started in 2017 in response to teen suicides in Colorado Springs. The awareness operation was limited initially to El Paso County and expanded to statewide in 2018. Its name derives from the reality that people may appear fine on the surface, but their true feelings may reflect a mental or emotional crisis.

Those who would like to talk instead of texting can call 1-844-493-TALK. Online chats are also available from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily at coloradocrisisservices.org.

The students who will work on the new marketing message are:

  • Annie Dinh, Cherokee Trail, Aurora

  • Mitali Desai, Cherokee Trail, Aurora

  • Gabriella Black, Grandview High School, Aurora

  • Peniel Owusu-ansah, Grandview High School, Aurora

  • Kimberly Blough, Berthoud High School, Berthoud

  • Karthik Reddy, Fairview High School, Boulder

  • Teagan McNally, University of Colorado Boulder

  • Saloni Agarwal, Cherry Creek High School, Centennial 

  • Yesenia Cruz Garduño, Atlas Preparatory High School, Colorado Springs

  • Britta Sloan, Discovery Canyon Campus High School, Colorado Springs

  • Malyssa Campanella, Doherty High School, Colorado Springs

  • Caitlyn Tabeling, Rampart High School, Colorado Springs

  • Andrew Jake LaPlaca, Youth Empowerment Champion – Pinon Project, Cortez

  • Christopher Myers, Crested Butte Community School, Crested Butte 

  • Alexander Cooper, Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design/Community College of Denver, Denver

  • Daijah Mijares-Morales, DSST College View High School, Denver

  • Olivia Earnest, East High School, Denver

  • Ellery Adams, George Washington High School, Denver

  • Jolie Brisbin, GOAL Academy High School, Dolores

  • Kian Edmondson, Animas High School, Durango

  • Lauren Peregoy, Lakewood High School, Edegewater

  • Sabrina Rittner, Estes Park High School, Estes Park

  • Talia Richard-Lande, Cherry Creek High School, Greenwood Village

  • Aidan McNally, Mullen High School, Highlands Ranch

  • Shelnna Huynh, Littleton High School, Littleton

  • Morgan Miller, Arapahoe High School, Lone Tree

  • Donavan Perea, STEM School Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree

  • Gavin Lindsey, Olathe High School, Montrose

  • Emily Doyle, Legend High School, Parker

  • Madeline Proctor, Regis Jesuit, Parker

  • Rebecca Moser, Pueblo Community College, Pueblo

  • Ryan Albright, The Vanguard School, Pueblo

  • Dulce Trujillo, Salida High School, Salida

  • Sarah Kratzer, Horizon High School, Thornton

  • Annalysa Marie Cordova, York International, Thornton

