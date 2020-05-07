Among the college student leaders urging the U.S. Senate to include college students in the next stimulus package are, from left, Ethan Greenberg, student body president at Colorado College; Max Kronstadt, student body vice president at Colorado College (outgoing); Mariah McDermott, student body president at Adams State University; Ryan Passas, student body president at the University of Colorado Boulder; and Conner Wells, Student Body President at Pikes Peak Community College