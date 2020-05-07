Nearly 100 student body leaders from across the country, including five from Colorado, are calling on the U.S. Senate to keep college students in mind as they consider relief from the pandemic.
"As COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States and our national economy shutters to reduce infections, millions of Americans have been left unsure of how they’re going to pay rent, put food on the table, or keep their much needed health care," the letter states. "The twin crises of public health and economic recession present a challenge unlike any we’ve seen previously in this country, and without a doubt difficult times lie ahead. As we work to get our nation through this crisis and emerge from it stronger than before, it’s important to make sure that no one is left behind."
The Colorado student leaders who endorsed the letter are:
- Ethan Greenberg, student body president at Colorado College
- Max Kronstadt, student body vice president at Colorado College (outgoing)
- Mariah McDermott, student body president at Adams State University
- Ryan Passas, student body president at the University of Colorado Boulder
- Conner Wells, student body President at Pikes Peak Community College
Most college students were bypassed in the last relief package, because they are still dependents, who were covered by the $500 per child allocation to their parents. Some students benefited from the six-month suspension of federal student loan payments, however.
The students leaders wrote, "[W]e are deeply concerned that not enough is being done for those of us facing financial insecurity."
The letter is said to represent more than 1 million students enrolled at the respective colleges and universities.
"Students are facing long term economic ramifications as graduating students enter unstable job markets," the letter states. "Without further federal action, many students will go hungry, lose their homes, forego buying textbooks, or have to make the difficult decision to put their studies on hold, exacting incalculable damage on their personal careers and our nation as a whole for decades to come."
