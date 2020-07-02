Professional sports teams may resume their pre-season training, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, while at the same time closing bars that do not offer food service.
“We have started to see an increase in cases and are making every effort to prevent transmission of this virus,” said Rachel Herlihy, the state’s epidemiologist. “Bars are more likely to have people congregating and mingling in close proximity, and for longer duration. We have updated the public health order to limit the operation of bars and other alcohol establishments to be in line with our current level of disease transmission.”
As of June 30, Colorado had a daily average of 218 new cases of COVID-19. While the number of identified infections has decreased over the past week, it is still 70% higher than the 128 cases diagnosed on June 15, the lowest reported since March.
Beginning on Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allowed professional sports teams to resume practices and league play, provided they submit COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies to the state for approval.
Also, bars that offer food service may continue to operate, adhering to the capacity requirements for restaurants. All other bars must close. Real estate open houses and libraries may also resume operations in accordance with guidelines.
