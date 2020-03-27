Jennifer Wittlin prepares for dinner take-out orders at Big King on terriWednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Owner James Mark said pushing to restart the economy before the health crisis is over would put businesses like his in a terrible position. As things are now, there's some leverage for small businesses to negotiate with landlords or banks over rents, mortgages and debt payments. If things reopened while coronavirus was still making its way through the community, he'd be under pressure to put his staff and customers at risk to pay those bills.