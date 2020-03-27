The HelpColoradoNow.org relief fund has now taken in $7.5 million, and on Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced it will start accepting grant applications for up to $25,000 each.
Grants will be awarded to community-based organizations, including nonprofits, local governments, school districts and small businesses. Those organizations should serve areas of the state with limited nonprofit capacity or which demonstrate a community need tied to the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund can pay for medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support and behavioral health services, for example. Additional criteria can be found here. Application deadlines begin on April 4 and will continue for every two weeks thereafter. Once approved, funds will be dispersed within three days by Mile High United Way. Grantees will be required to report back by Nov. 30 on the number of people served and how the funds were used to benefit their communities.
The fund is not available to individuals or families, or to assist businesses with interruptions in operations or with employee issues. Small businesses can go to the Colorado COVID-19 Business Resource Center for help.
The HelpColoradoNow.org website also solicits volunteers, and more than 9,000, including 2,000 health care volunteers, have signed up.
“This is exciting news at a tough time for our state, and this milestone could not have been achieved without the support and spirit of Coloradans,” Polis said Friday. “This is an opportunity to reflect on what we can achieve when we work together and how we can help our fellow Coloradans and small businesses bounce back stronger than ever. I’m thankful for the support these efforts have received to date. Let’s all continue to rise to the challenge.”
Polis also is encouraging Coloradans to donate blood to avoid a shortage. Locations can be found at Vitalant.org, or for Metro Denver locations, see the list below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.